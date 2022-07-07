Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,094 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $22,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $110.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.88. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.43 and a 1 year high of $210.92.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

