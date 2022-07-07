Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,534 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $26,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Momentive Global by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNTV. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $116.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

