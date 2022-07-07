Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Makes New $588,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,711 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.77.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.63. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

About Dell Technologies (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.