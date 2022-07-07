Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $612,000 Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,760,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

In other news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

