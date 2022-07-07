VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $29,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $176.06 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $132,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $641,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,832 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.