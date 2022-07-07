ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $493.31 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a PE ratio of 448.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

