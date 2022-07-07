Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 5,988 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 9,209.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,607,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $50.38 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $59.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.76.

