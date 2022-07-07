Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Decreases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total value of $1,293,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,465.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $167,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $9,660,620. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock opened at $241.90 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $244.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.58.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.