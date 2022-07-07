Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.