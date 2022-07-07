Allworth Financial LP Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $293.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.47 and its 200 day moving average is $334.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.15 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

