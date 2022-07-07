Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 253 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Synaptics by 716.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $115.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.07. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYNA. Cowen dropped their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

Synaptics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.