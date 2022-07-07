Allworth Financial LP Purchases 912 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $621,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 26,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,412,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $482.61 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $457.59 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $542.53 and its 200 day moving average is $580.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

