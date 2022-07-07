Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Decreases Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 608.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NRG opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NRG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

