Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,876 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $154.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

