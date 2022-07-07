Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Lowers Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 20,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $2,286,607.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,314,979.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total transaction of $2,809,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,565,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,976 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,266 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.10.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $82.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average of $96.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.