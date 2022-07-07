Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 26.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Robert Half International by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RHI opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. CL King increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.