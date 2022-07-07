Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK opened at $178.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $370,526.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,092,081.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.