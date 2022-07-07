Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,999,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

