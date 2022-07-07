PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $45.07 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

