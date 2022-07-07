Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,472 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $57.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $89.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,853.40.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

