Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 251 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of DGRO opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average of $52.01. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

