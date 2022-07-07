Meritage Portfolio Management Buys New Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 108,187 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCX opened at $27.38 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

