PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $107,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1,303.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,870,088,000 after purchasing an additional 74,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,669,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,407,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007,133 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $658,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $124.35 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,015.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,295 shares of company stock worth $7,732,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.