Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Position Trimmed by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 79.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 250,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.09 and its 200-day moving average is $120.79. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

