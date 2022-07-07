VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 612.6% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 98,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 84,476 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 214,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $26.79 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $41.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

