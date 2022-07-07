Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 250 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 160.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $182.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $177.03 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.09.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

