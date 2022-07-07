PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $52,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 597,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after buying an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 79,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 22,589 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $44.84.

