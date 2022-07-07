PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 175 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $718,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 75,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,911,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $492.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $218.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $399.20 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.