PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $102,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after purchasing an additional 890,874 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,993,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $528,618,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,074,000 after purchasing an additional 271,792 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,327,000 after purchasing an additional 543,791 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.35.

COF stock opened at $106.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.09. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

