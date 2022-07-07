PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 757 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $515.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $483.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $492.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.06.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Cowen upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

