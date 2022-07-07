Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stake Reduced by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,097,273,000 after acquiring an additional 615,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gartner by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,333,000 after acquiring an additional 68,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gartner by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,018,000 after acquiring an additional 268,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Gartner by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,089,000 after acquiring an additional 349,099 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $249,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

In other Gartner news, Director Eileen Serra purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,393. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $241.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.27. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

