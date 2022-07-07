Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $1,768,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TSM. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Shares of TSM opened at $75.56 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $391.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.