WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 400 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.02.

Shares of TD stock opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

