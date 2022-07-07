Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 2,706 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.22.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Barclays raised Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.24.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

