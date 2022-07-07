Pendal Group Ltd Sells 454,680 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454,680 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

BAC stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $249.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

