Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 3,544 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

Shares of MRK opened at $93.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average is $83.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

