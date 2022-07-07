Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 75 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $1,199,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.06.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $289.14 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $344.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

