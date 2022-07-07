Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 600 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,607 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after purchasing an additional 715,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG opened at $100.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

