iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

USMV stock opened at $71.28 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.75.

