Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,480,000 after purchasing an additional 401,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after purchasing an additional 190,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,054,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.38.

ES opened at $84.15 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.47 and its 200-day moving average is $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

