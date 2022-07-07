Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 587 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $146.66 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.62.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

