Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,606 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $25,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 49,121 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 604,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Knowles by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 899,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 297,226 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at $1,534,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KN stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Knowles had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,466,224.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $1,217,238.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,308.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,467 shares of company stock worth $2,741,898. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

