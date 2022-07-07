Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 222.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,680,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158,356 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $27,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,217 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Kura Oncology by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,339 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $35,700,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kura Oncology by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 124,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $21.19.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

