Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stake Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 142,384 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $24,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,823,000 after buying an additional 228,256 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 48.3% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $48.22 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $83.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average of $63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.