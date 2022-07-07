Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 10,466 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,466 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKW. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $78.01 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $75.33 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

