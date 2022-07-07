Gleason Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,605 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 23.8% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.
Shares of VOO opened at $352.33 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.67.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.