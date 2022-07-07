Gleason Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,605 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 23.8% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $352.33 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

