Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,636 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $492,516,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $629,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after purchasing an additional 764,512 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,053,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $145.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.74.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

