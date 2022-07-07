Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $187.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $175.69 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.05.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

