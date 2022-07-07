21,949 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $9,479,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $46.33 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Cowen dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

