WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Holdings Increased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 26.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Citigroup lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE WRK opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01. WestRock has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

WestRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.